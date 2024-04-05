Expand / Collapse search
Japan

Crowds flock to Tokyo to see cherry blossoms after delayed bloom

The cherry blossoms are a beloved symbol in Japanese culture

Associated Press
Published
Cherry blossoms bloom in Washington, DC Video

Cherry blossoms bloom in Washington, DC

The annual cherry blossom flowers have bloomed in Washington, DC. Footage shows the colorful florals near the Washington Monument. See it!

  • Crowds gathered in Tokyo on Friday to enjoy the famed cherry blossoms, which have been delayed by cold weather.
  • Cherry blossoms, known as "sakura" in Japanese, are the nation's favorite flower, often celebrated with viewing parties and picnics.
  • The trees are usually at peak bloom in late March.

Crowds gathered Friday to enjoy Japan's famed cherry blossoms in Tokyo, where cold weather has delayed their bloom.

Cherry blossoms, known as "sakura" in Japanese, are the nation's favorite flower. People often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling petals, where there are also picnics and sake drinking.

Vidyuth Lakshman, 36, a tourist from Canada, said she’d seen cherry blossoms in her homeland but "not on this scale. The scale here is crazy."

WASHINGTON, DC, TO LOSE MORE THAN 100 CHERRY BLOSSOM TREES, INCLUDING BELOVED 'STUMPY'

The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April, at the same time the country begins a new school and business year.

Cherry blossoms

Visitors look at the seasonal cherry blossoms on April 5, 2024, at Ueno Park in Tokyo. Crowds have been flocking to revel in Japan's renowned cherry blossoms despite their delayed bloom caused by chilly weather. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

"They’re really breathtaking," said Silver Shea, 47, a tourist from the United States, who was visiting Japan for a month with her 11-year-old daughter. "We leave in about a week, and we were getting nervous that we weren’t going to get to see them blooming."

Others were also worried about missing the blooms.

"Every day we kept waiting for the cherry blossoms," said Satya Kandula, 30, another tourist from Canada. "We are leaving tomorrow so we’re so happy that on the last day we got to see the full bloom."