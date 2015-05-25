Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update May 18, 2015

Court sentences Egypt's Hosni Mubarak to 3 years in prison, fine on corruption charges.

By | Associated Press
  • 6bb723ac-
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE - In this Saturday, April 26, 2014 file photo, ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak attends a hearing in his retrial over charges of failing to stop killings of protesters during the 2011 uprising that led to his downfall, in the Police Academy-turned-court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Egypt’s deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and his two sons were sentenced Saturday to three years in prison and a fine in a retrial on corruption charges they faced earlier. It wasn’t immediately clear whether it will include time he’s already served since his country’s 2011 revolt. (AP Photo/Tarek el Gabbas, File) (The Associated Press)

  • 267a8da4-
    Image 2 of 3

    People march holding portraits of relatives who fought in World War II prepare to walk through Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2015. The march of the so-called Immortal Regiment is part of Saturday’s commemoration of the 70th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) (The Associated Press)

  • d715d65c-
    Image 3 of 3

    Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, seated, and his two sons Gamal Mubarak, left, and Alaa Mubarak, right, attend the verdict of the corruption case dubbed by the Egyptian media as the "presidential palaces" affair concerning charges that Mubarak and his two sons embezzled millions of dollars' worth of state funds over the course of a decade in a courtroom in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 9, 2015. Egypt's deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and his two sons were sentenced Saturday to three years in prison and a fine in a retrial on corruption charges they faced earlier. It wasn't immediately clear whether it will include time he's already served since his country's 2011 revolt. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (The Associated Press)

CAIRO – Egypt's deposed leader Hosni Mubarak and his two sons were sentenced Saturday to three years in prison and a fine in a retrial on corruption charges they faced earlier. It wasn't immediately clear whether it will include time he's already served since his country's 2011 revolt.

The corruption case — dubbed by the Egyptian media as the "presidential palaces" affair — concerns charges that Mubarak and his two sons embezzled millions of dollars' worth of state funds over the course of a decade. The funds were meant to pay for renovating and maintaining presidential palaces but were instead allegedly spent on upgrading the family's private residences.

Mubarak was sentenced to three years, his sons to four in the case. He later appealed, sparking the retrial.

Supporters shouted in anger as Judge Hassan Hassanin announced his verdict. A lawyer for Mubarak said the judge's decision can be appealed.

Some of those backing Mubarak wore T-shirts emblazoned with the former leader's face. They waved and blew kisses as the 87-year-old autocrat entered the courtroom.

The hearing, at a police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, took place in the same courtroom where ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month.

___

Associated Press writers Merrit Kennedy and Maamoun Youssef contributed to this report.