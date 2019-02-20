German man not fit for firearms license after being shot by own dog: court

A German man has been deemed unfit to keep his firearms license after being shot by his dog in the arm, according to reports.

A Munich administrative court on Tuesday dismissed his appeal against an earlier ruling that revoked his license and hunting permit. The man – whose name was not released – was wounded in his arm in 2016 after his dog managed to release the trigger of a rifle left in his car.

The court felt he was unreliable ”because it must be assumed that he will handle firearms and ammunition carelessly in future as well."

It was not clear if he would appeal the latest verdict.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.