Couple suffers fatal fall while kissing on bridge in Peru

A couple shared a romantic kiss on a bridge in Peru that turned fatal when they lost their balance and plunged to their deaths, a chilling video shows.

Maybeth Espinoz, 34, and Hector Vidal, 36, were locked in an embrace Saturday on Bethlehem Bridge in Cusco when they fell 50 feet to their deaths, Metro Uk reported.

Surveillance footage showed Espinoz around 1 a.m. perched on the railing of the bridge as she locked lips with her boyfriend.

She can be seen wrapping her legs around Vidal’s waist before falling backward over the barrier — and pulling her boyfriend with her as they tumbled to the road below, the news outlet reported.

Espinoz died en route to a local hospital while Vidal succumbed to his injuries later in the intensive care unit, Metro UK reported.

Espinoz and Vidal reportedly were mountaineers and had moved to Cusco to work as tour guides.