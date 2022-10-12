Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

To counter Russia, Austin pledges indefinite US support for Ukraine through 'all seasons'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'lashing out' over battlefield losses

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledges indefinite support for Ukraine through 'all seasons'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledges indefinite support for Ukraine through 'all seasons'

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged to stand by Ukraine in their war against Russia "for as long as it takes," in Wednesday remarks to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Belgium.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday pledged indefinite support to Kyiv through "all seasons" as he kicked off the sixth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Belgium. 

"Ukrainian forces have changed the dynamics of this war," he told world leaders united under the coalition. "These victories belong to the Ukrainian soldiers. But the Contact Groups security assistance, training and sustainment efforts have been vital.

"Our resolve to support Ukraine's defenders extends through all seasons," he added.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, gestures as he talks flanked by Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group format at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. 

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, gestures as he talks flanked by Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group format at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.  (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

 BIDEN SAYS PUTIN 'MISCALCULATED SIGNIFICANTLY' IN 'IRRATIONAL' RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

Austin said the group, which includes participants from more than 50 nations, NATO and the European Union, would continue to support Ukraine in the short and long term, noting its support for Ukraine "doesn't hinge on the outcome of any particular battle."

The defense secretary championed Ukraine’s recent advances along the front lines and claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s increased attacks on non-military targets shows he is "lashing out."

Though Russian forces have targeted civilians since the beginning of the war and thousands of investigations relating to human rights abuses and war crimes have been opened, Putin has made a point in hitting Ukraine’s electric infrastructure. 

Earlier this week Russia levied roughly 85 missiles and drone strikes at civilian targets across Ukraine, hitting downtown Kyiv and causing power outages nationwide. 

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. 

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY PUSHES 'PEACE FORMULA' IN G7 MEETING, BUT SAYS 'NO DIALOGUE' WITH PUTIN

"Russia's latest assaults have only deepened the determination of the Ukrainian people in further uniting countries of goodwill from every region," Austin said. 

The defense secretary did not detail additional steps the U.S. and its allied nations will take to further support Ukraine, though Kyiv has renewed its calls for air defense and on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy called on the G7 to help finance an "air shield."

Austin said that as the dynamics of the war alter, the Contact Group’s mission will also change. 

President Biden last week approved the 22nd draw-down package and shipped Kyiv more HIMARS, Howitzers, rounds of ammunition and more. 

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, right, shakes hand with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov during a bilateral meeting ahead of a Meeting of the NATO Council Defense Ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. 

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, right, shakes hand with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov during a bilateral meeting ahead of a Meeting of the NATO Council Defense Ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.  (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Via AP)

"This Contact Group in a galvanized world will support Ukraine self-defense for the long haul," Austin said. "We will stand together to defend the rules based international order that strengthens  our common security.

"As President Biden has said, we will stand by Ukraine's defenders for as long as it takes," he added. 