Coronavirus: German Ikea parking lot used for Ramadan prayer

An Ikea in Germany allowed some 800 Muslims to use its parking lot for a mass Eid prayer to commemorate the end of Ramadan on Sunday.

Photos online show hundreds of Muslims maintaining a social distance while on prayer mats outside an Ikea in Wetzlar, about 45 miles north of Frankfurt.

Houses of worship have opened in Germany but with social distancing enforced to fight to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wetzlar mosque chairman Kadir Terzi told the BBC that the store was very receptive to his idea of opening its parking lot.

“The store manager didn’t hesitate for a second and said ‘yes, you can pray.’ I was surprised and happy at the same time,” Terzi said.

The move was widely praised online for being a creative way to allow Muslims to pray without risking public health.

“Wow. This is the love and kindness the world needs now,” tweeted Canadian journalist Carly Agro. “Eid Mubarak to all celebrating!”

“What a lovely gesture. A true sign of hope in these difficult times,” another person wrote.

As of Tuesday, Germany has recorded more than 181,000 cases of the novel coronavirus with some 8,372 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.