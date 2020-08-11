Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand
Published

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Authorities have found four cases of COVID-19 in one Auckland household

Associated Press
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

Customers at a cafe enjoy lunch in the sunshine in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2.

This is a developing story

