Colorado man visiting Dominican Republic dies, removed from flight home after falling ill

The family of a Denver man who was visiting the Dominican Republic with his daughter says he has died in a local hospital after he became critically ill this week.

Khalid Adkins, who was staying in Punta Cana, had tried to return home Tuesday, relatives told a Colorado Fox affiliate, but the crew on the flight removed him after seeing how ill he was.

“We found out this morning that he passed away last night! I’m at a loss for words, we have no explanation of what happened, all they will say is he got sick,” the family wrote Wednesday on a GoFundMe page they set up to raise funds to rush his body's return to the United States.

The U.S. State Department confirmed Adkins' death to Fox News Thursday.

Many details were unclear Thursday morning, including whether the father and daughter had stayed at a resort and when symptoms first developed.

Adkins' death comes as the FBI is investigating the deaths of at least three U.S. tourists who died within five days in May in their rooms at the Bahia Principe resort complex in La Romana.

The three—including a Maryland couple found dead in their room —are part of a rash of U.S. tourists whose deaths in the past year have been made public by relatives who say they have doubts about the determination by Dominican authorities that they perished due to natural causes.

The relatives have told reporters similar stories of being stonewalled by authorities and resort staff there when they sought information about the tourists’ deaths.

In most of the deaths, a heart attack was listed as the cause of death.

Several of the tourists fell ill after consuming a beverage from the room minibar, prompting Dominican authorities to conduct tests of the minibars, but also the resort food, pool, air conditioning, and vents, among other things.

Many tourists have reached out to the media with accounts of falling suddenly ill after having a drink or upon being exposed to smells that seemed to come from insecticides or cleaning substances.

A Colorado couple, who say they became seriously ill at a Bahia Principe resort last year after being exposed to a strong smell in their room, has filed a lawsuit claiming they were poisoned.

Dominican officials told Fox News their tests for toxins or other elements at the resorts have come back negative.

They maintain the deaths are not mysterious and are, instead, rooted in pre-existing medical conditions. They stress their country is safe for tourists. The Dominican Republic hosts some 6 million tourists a year, of which more than 2 million are from the U.S.