US boy who sent message in a bottle gets response from France 9 years later

A message in a bottle was found in France last month nearly a decade after it was thrown into the ocean by a 9-year-old in Massachusetts, according to a report.

Max Vredenburgh, now a 19-year-old college student at Suffolk University, put a letter in a glass wine bottle and threw it into the ocean from Rockport, a fishing town north of Boston, in August 2010, The Guardian reported.

On Friday, Vredenburgh’s father texted him that a person named “G. Dubois” found Vredenburgh’s bottle on a beach in southern France in early October.

“On August 21, 2010, I threw a message in a bottle into the ocean from a beach in Rockport, MA,” wrote Vredenburgh on Twitter. “On October 10, 2019 that letter was found on the beach in France. I am mind blown. 9 years.”

The tweet showed Vredenburgh’s original letter and a response from Dubois that included a map of where the bottle was found.

The 10-year-old Vredenburgh wrote that he likes apples, the beach and outer space, and requested whoever finds his letter to reply.

“Hello, I found your message in your bottle on October 10, 2019 on a beach in France, between Contis and Mimizan,” writes Dubois. “According to your date, August 21, (2010), it will have taken 9 years to cover the 6000kms (3,730 miles) that separates us.”

Vredenburgh told Boston's WCVB 5 he plans to write back to Dubois, who provided an address.

“It’s the human connection and, for me, it hit me on an emotional level because I reflected on myself and my past,” he said.

“I think, for other people, it might be doing the same,” Vredenburgh said.