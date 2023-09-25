Expand / Collapse search
China

Coal mine fire claims 16 lives in southern China despite industry safety improvements

Preliminary investigations indicated those who perished were trapped due to conveyor belt blaze

Associated Press
A coal mine fire in southern China killed 16 people on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out at the Shanjiaoshu coal mine in Panguan, a town in Guizhou province.

An initial investigation suggested the people who died were trapped after a conveyor belt caught fire, the Panzhou city government said in a statement posted on social media.

Fox News Asia graphic

A coal mine fire in southern China's Guizhou province killed 16 people on Sunday.  (Fox News)

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, continues to depend heavily on coal for electricity despite massive expansion of its wind and solar power capacity.

The country's coal mining industry has improved the safety conditions for workers in recent years but deaths still happen.