Climate activists fail to glue themselves to 'The Scream' painting in Norway: 'I scream for people dying'

Climate activists in Norway attempted to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 "The Scream" painting at a museum in Oslo on Friday.

Police in Norway said that two people tried to glue themselves to the famed painting while a third person filmed them. "The Scream" was in a glass-protected frame, preventing any damage from being done.

While the painting was left unharmed, glue residue could be seen on the glass mount.

Video of the individuals attempting to glue themselves to the glass frame shows one person shouting "I scream for people dying."

ANTI-OIL ACTIVISTS TARGET 'GIRL WITH A PEARL EARRING' PAINTING WITH GLUE, RED LIQUID

"I scream when lawmakers ignore science," another person screamed.

The individuals are from the Norwegian group "Stopp oljeletinga," which stands for Stop Oil Exploration, and said they "wanted to pressure lawmakers into stopping oil exploration."

This isn't the first time climate activists have attempted to glue their hands to paintings.

On Nov. 5, climate activists in Spain went to Madrid's Prado museum and attempted to glue their hands to several paintings by Francisco de Goya.

UN BRUSHES OFF CONCERNS ABOUT UPCOMING CLIMATE SUMMIT'S 'HUGE CARBON FOOTPRINT'

The activists glued their hands to the paintings and painted "+1.5 C" on the museum's wall.

In a statement, the museum said the paintings weren't damaged and condemned the activity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We condemn the use of the museum as a place to make a political protest of any kind," the statement read.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.