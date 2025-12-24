Christmas spirit returns to Jesus' birthplace after more than two years of war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thousands flocked to Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas for the first time since the implementation of the U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas peace deal.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who has served as the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem since 2020, kicked off the celebration during a traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, calling for "a Christmas full of light," The Associated Press reported. Upon his arrival at Manger Square, which is named for the manger in which Christian tradition says Jesus was laid after his birth, Pizzaballa said that he came with greetings from the Christian community in Gaza where he held a pre-Christmas Mass on Sunday, the AP reported.

"We, all together, we decide to be the light, and the light of Bethlehem is the light of the world," Pizzaballa told the crowd, according to the AP.

In November, Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati announced that the city would see a return of Christmas celebrations.

"From the heart of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ, the city of peace — once again, we ignite the flame of hope and raise our prayers for peace," Canawati said in a video posted to Instagram.

"Let us celebrate together the message of Christmas," he added. " Glory to God in the highest — on Earth, peace, goodwill to all. Bethlehem keeps the light alive."

Bethlehem, where Christians believe Jesus was born, started its Christmas festivities on Dec. 6 with the city's first Christmas tree lighting since 2022.

"We came to celebrate, watch and enjoy, because for several years we haven't had the chance," said Randa Bsoul, a Palestinian from Haifa, Israel, told Reuters at the time.

Bethlehem, over which the Palestinian Authority has limited control due to the Oslo Accords, has seen limited, if any, Christmas celebrations over the past two years due to the war in Gaza. During the war, Manger Square featured a nativity scene of baby Jesus surrounded by rubble and barbed wire in homage to the situation in Gaza.

During the war, Bethlehem, which relies on tourism, saw a massive drop in visitors. Canawati said earlier this month that the city's unemployment rate jumped from 14% to 65%, according to the AP. Additionally, poverty in Bethlehem soared with approximately 4,000 people left searching for work.

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal has largely remained in place, despite both sides accusing the other of violating the agreement. Recently, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that preparations for the second phase of the plan were underway, following high-level talks in Miami with representatives from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella and The Associated Press contributed to this report.