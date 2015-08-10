Chinese military court gives ex-general suspended death sentence for bribery, other crimes

Chinese state media say a former general has been given a suspended death sentence for bribery and other crimes.

The official Xinhua News Agency said a military court issued the ruling against Gu Junshan on Monday.

Gu was deputy head of the People's Liberation Army's General Logistics Department, a position offering him wide-ranging powers over procurement and contracts for the 2.3 million-member armed forces.

China has for years sought to clean up corruption that has been seen as weakening the military's moral and fighting ability.

President Xi Jinping, who is also head of the armed forces, has made the crackdown on military corruption a centerpiece of his sweeping drive against graft in the government and ruling Communist Party.