China: US an ‘initiator’ of security concerns, undermines global security with 'power politics'

China accused the United States on Wednesday of undermining global stability with “power politics” as the defense ministry issued the first comprehensive outline of its policies since President Xi Jinping came to power more than six years ago.

The United States was the first country mentioned in the document’s opening section about “prominent destabilizing factors” and “profound changes” in the international security environment.

“The U.S. has adjusted its national security and defense strategies, and adopted unilateral policies,” the document stated. “It has provoked and intensified competition among countries, significantly increased its defense expenditure… and undermined global strategic stability.”

CHINA WON'T RULE OUT FORCE IN REUNITING TAIWAN WITH MAINLAND

The document also added that China will not renounce its use of force in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vowed to take all necessary military measures to defeat “separatists.” Containing “Taiwan independence” is among China’s top priorities along with combating what it considers separatist forces in Tibet and the far west region of Xinjiang.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the threat of Taiwan separatism is growing and warned that those who are seeking the democratic island’s independence will meet a dead end.

“If anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will certainly fight, resolutely defending the country’s sovereign unity and territorial integrity,” Wu said.

RUSSIA CONFIRMS JOINT AIR PATROL WITH CHINA AFTER SOUTH KOREA CLAIMS AIRSPACE VIOLATION

Taiwan split from the communist-ruled mainland amid civil war in 1949, but China maintains that the island is a part of its territory and seeks “complete reunification.”

The United States has repeatedly angered Beijing by selling arms to Taiwan, and while the Western-country does not have formal diplomatic ties with the island, U.S. law requires that it provide Taiwan with sufficient defense equipment and services for self-defense.

Earlier this month, the U.S. tentatively approved the sale of $2.2 billion in arms to Taiwan – a proposal that had prompted China to threaten sanctions against the Western-nation. However, Taiwan’s defense ministry said the deal was made amid China’s growing military threat.

“The Western world, led by the United States, continues to strengthen its ability to contain China,” said military analyst Song Zhongping, who added that U.S. actions in Taiwan, the South China Sea, North Korea and Iran have all contributed to it being the “initiator” of China’s security concerns.

The release of the white paper at this time comes as a warning to Taiwan independence forces “and relevant parties in the U.S. that they should not underestimate China’s determination,” Song said.

TIANANMEN SQUARE MASSACRE MASTERMIND KNOWN AS THE 'BUTCHER OF BEIJING' DIES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China’s military expansion in recent years has prompted concerns among other Pacific countries in a region long dominated by the U.S. Navy. China’s development of anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, in particular, has been seen as an effort to deter American military and naval access to parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

“China exercises its national sovereignty to build infrastructure and deploy necessary defensive capabilities on the islands and reefs in the South China Sea, and to conduct patrols in the waters of the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea,” the white paper stated, referring to disputed international waters as well as islands claimed by Japan.

Fox News' Morgan Cheung and the Associated Press contributed to this report.