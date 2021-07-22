Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

China ‘shocked’ over WHO plan for second phase of COVID origins study

Fauci recently said he believes the most likely explanation is 'natural evolution'

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Rand Paul grilled Fauci in heated exchange over COVID origins Video

Rand Paul grilled Fauci in heated exchange over COVID origins

Rand Paul grilled Fauci in heated exchange over COVID origins

A top Chinese official on Thursday expressed his dismay at the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of its COVID-19 origins study. 

Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, said the decision was not based on science and reiterated the claim that the virus was "naturally generated." Reuters reported that China refused to follow the plan because its written in a way that does not respect science.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab. Zeng said that the lab in the city of Wuhan has no virus that can directly infect humans. He said that China has made repeated clarifications and does not accept the WHO plan.

Rep. Jim Jordan on COVID-19 origin investigation Video

The ruling Chinese Communist Party announced in May that it also would not participate or support a second phase of the WHO's investigation into COVID origins.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., told CNN on Saturday that he believes the "most likely explanation is a natural evolution from an animal reservoir to a human." Epidemiologists around the world continue to look for early clues into the virus to better understand it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.