Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China sends swarms of warplanes, navy ships to Taiwan ahead of annual invasion training

China deploys 68 warplanes toward Taiwan over last 2 days

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
US and China will never have a ‘friendly’ business environment: Christian Whiton Video

US and China will never have a ‘friendly’ business environment: Christian Whiton

Former State Department official Christian Whiton joins Fox News’ Arthel Neville to analyze Secretary Yellen’s pressure-fueled trip to China, pushing for the two nations to improve their communication.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) deployed swaths of navy ships and warplanes toward Taiwan over the last two days as Taipei prepares for its annual defensive training aimed at countering a possible invasion.

A reported 68 warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, have been sent from China’s shores in the direction of Taiwan, with some even crossing the median line within the Taiwan Strait, which serves as the unofficial border that divides air and sea parameters between the island and mainland China.

China sent some 38 warplanes and 9 navy vessels Tuesday morning, followed by another 30 planes deployed near the island by 1 p.m. on Wednesday local time, reported Taiwan's defense ministry. 

Chinese helicopters

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan Island, one of mainland China's closest points from Taiwan, in the Fujian province on Aug. 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off the coast Taiwan. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

LITHUANIA BOLSTERS TIES WITH TAIWAN AHEAD OF NATO SUMMIT AMID CHINA ‘THREAT’

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said that 32 of the aircraft had entered its Air Defense Identification Zone in a tweet Tuesday night, followed by another 23 warplanes as of Wednesday afternoon.

"The PLA aircraft conducted long-range aerial reconnaissance training alongside long-distance vessels to the southeast of Taiwan," the ministry said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Four [People’s Liberation Army Navy] PLAN vessels also conducted joint combat patrol."

Taiwan’s defense ministry said that its armed forces are "closely monitoring the situation" using an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system.

Chinese soldier looking through binoculars with a military ship in the background

A People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China has repeatedly entered the waters and airspace of Taiwan in the past several weeks, Taiwan defense officials have said. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

TAIWANESE FOREIGN MINISTER CLAIMS CHINA REPEATING 'ORIGIN OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR'

Taipei has also deployed civilian air patrol units, naval vessels and land-based systems in response to China’s aggression. 

The island is reportedly set to hold its annual Han Guang exercise later this month to drill its military combat readiness aimed at preventing an invasion most likely from China. 

Wan An exercises will also be held to test civilian readiness in response to evacuation calls in the event of an air raid or natural disaster, reported The Associated Press. 

Taiwan and China

Aircraft of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China has not yet commented on its deployment of naval ships and aircraft in the direction of Taiwan, though Beijing has made it clear it intends to fully "reunify" the island with mainland China.

The U.S. and its Western allies have repeatedly condemned any attempt to change the "status quo" in the region though they continue to acknowledge the "One China" principle. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.