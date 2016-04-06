China rescuers save 3-year-old boy who fell into well

Rescuers in eastern China have performed a dramatic televised rescue of a three-year-old boy who fell about 10 meters (33 feet) into a narrow well.

The boy had been playing when he slipped and tumbled into the shaft that in total was 90 meters (295 feet) deep in the city of Weifang in Shandong province. Complicating the rescue, the well mouth was only 30 centimeters (11 inches) in diameter

Over two hours on March 31, rescuers pumped in oxygen from canisters and used sensors and cameras to communicate and monitor his condition.

He was finally pulled to safety after he grasped a loop at the end of a rope and was declared exhausted but healthy after an examination. China's state television station CCTV broadcast pictures of the rescue.