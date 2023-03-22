China insists it is impartial on Russia-Ukraine, questions US 'pouring weapons into the conflict'

The Chinese government pushed back Wednesday against U.S. officials' criticisms of President Xi Jinping meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was pressed by a reporter for response to remarks made by U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby previously admonished China's claim to desire peace in the region, stating that China was simply parroting Russian talking points.

"I have noted the remarks by Mr. Kirby you just quoted," Wang told the reporter Wednesday. "He also claimed that China’s position on the Ukraine issue cannot be seen as impartial. We would like to point out that China is neither the one that created the Ukraine crisis nor a party to the crisis; still less has China provided weaponry to any party to the conflict."

"We have no selfish agenda on the Ukraine issue. We did not stand by, nor did we add fuel to the fire, or exploit the situation for selfish gain. All that we have done boils down to supporting talks for peace," Wang continued.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to drag the U.S. government for providing weapons to defending Ukrainian forces and for "causing the crisis to escalate."

"The U.S. says China’s position cannot be seen as impartial. Does that mean pouring weapons into the conflict should be seen as impartial?" Wang asked the press. "Does that mean causing the crisis to escalate should be seen as impartial? Does that mean allowing the crisis to spill over to the rest of the world should be seen as impartial?"

China last month called for a cease-fire and peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement, but the overture fizzed.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has vocally welcomed China’s peace plan.

"On the Ukraine issue, voices for peace and rationality are building," Wang said. "Most countries support easing tensions, stand for peace talks, and are against adding fuel to the fire. This is also China’s position. President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia is a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace. It has been warmly received internationally. We call on the U.S. to reflect on its own role in the Ukraine issue, stop fueling the flames, and stop deflecting the blame on China."

The meeting in Moscow marked Xi’s first international trip this year and comes just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, citing his alleged involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.