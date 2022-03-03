Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

China asked Russia to wait until after Olympics to invade Ukraine: report

The Olympics ended on Feb. 20 and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
China is 'hesitant to back aggression from Russia': William Taylor

China is 'hesitant to back aggression from Russia': William Taylor

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine discusses the EU's decision to condemn Russia on 'Your World with Neil Cavuto.'

Chinese officials in early February asked Russian officials to wait until the Winter Olympics in Beijing had concluded before sending troops into Ukraine, U.S. officials said, according to a report.

A Western intelligence service collected the information before the invasion and the U.S. considers it credible, according to the New York Times. The intelligence reportedly shows that China had some knowledge of Russia's plans.

The U.S. and its allies reportedly used the information to help determine when Russia might invade. 

The Olympics ended on Feb. 20 and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

CHINA SAYS NO TO SANCTIONING RUSSIA AMID UKRAINE BOMBARDMENT, VOWS TO CONTINUE ‘NORMAL TRADE COOPERATION’ 

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

A Chinese Embassy spokesman in Washington, D.C., told the Times, "These claims are speculation without any basis, and are intended to blame-shift and smear China."

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 4, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pose during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

China President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Feb. 4, but it’s unclear if they spoke about the timing of the invasion. 

A woman holds a small girl at a border crossing, up as refugees flee a Russian invasion, in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

China, an ally of Russia, has avoided criticizing Putin over the war, although it hasn’t openly supported him. 

The country backed up Russia over its concerns about NATO but has claimed that it is neutral on the invasion and said it supports the "sovereignty" of all countries, according to the Times