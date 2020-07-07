Chilean nurse plays violin for coronavirus patients, exhausted staff after finishing shift

A Chilean nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic stayed at the hospital after her shift ended, using her violin to serenade sick patients and exhausted staff in a show of love and hope.

Twice a week at 6 p.m., 26-year-old Damaris Silva returns to the ward where some COVID-19 patients have spent weeks in critical care at the El Pino Hospital in the capital Santiago, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"(I'm) delivering a little bit of love, delivering a little bit of faith, a little bit of hope with my violin -- which perhaps is something more than the music,” Silva told the outlet. “It's not just a song, but rather every time I do it, I do it from my heart."

Silva walks the halls for several hours, according to the outlet, playing a mix of popular Latin songs for patients.

“They receive it well, they get happy, they smile, they applaud from inside," she said.

Silva’s colleagues also appreciate the music. Jose Luis, a nurse, called the gesture “something that’s really beautiful” as much for the staff as for the patients.

COLOMBIAN MAYOR TURNS IN SON TO POLICE FOR BREAKING CORONAVIRUS CURFEW

Chile is ranked No. 6 in the world for total confirmed coronavirus cases, with 298,557 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. Chile has reported more than 6,000 deaths.

Over the course of the pandemic, nurses have taken it upon themselves to do something extra for patients battling the coronavirus.

Jeanna Barbieri sought out family photos of sick patients who had to be isolated from loved ones and brought the pictures to their bedsides at Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts.

Michaelle Vaughan, a nurse at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., and her colleagues made special teddy bears with personalized audio messages from family members for COVID-19 patients who had to be quarantined from their loved ones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We saw this need and the hospital just took it and, you know, here we are," Vaughan told "Fox & Friends Weekend" in May.