Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update September 20

Chile military parade offers a showcase for ... puppies?

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Female Chilean police officers march with puppies, future police dogs, during the celebration parade of Chile's 208th Independence anniversary.

Female Chilean police officers march with puppies, future police dogs, during the celebration parade of Chile's 208th Independence anniversary. (Getty)

Chile's annual military parade took place on Thursday, capturing a crowd's attention with ... adorable pups?

Indeed, a row of golden retriever puppies, tucked into neon green bags  and carried by the country's national police force canine unit, became a highlight of the parade. A line of adult retrievers wearing boots followed suit.

The Great Military Parade in Santiago was held in honor of Chile's 208th Independence Day anniversary and featured more than 9,500 troops. It had millions of viewers nationwide, The Evening Standard reported. 

The canine unit first appeared in the parade in 2008.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.