Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coastguard
Published

Coast Guard rescues 37 from capsized fishing boat off Central American coast

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Coast Guard rescued 37 people last week from a capsized finishing boat off the coast of Central America, the agency said.

Twelve Coast Guardsmen were inspecting an Ecuadorian vessel, the Marujita, on Aug. 7 when it began tilting on its side. The guardsmen and 25 other people were forced to abandon ship.

The Marujita was located over 330 miles southeast of Clipperton Island in the Pacific Ocean.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescuer holding onto a crew member from the Ecuadorian fishing vessel Marujita as they were hoisted onto a cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

A U.S. Coast Guard rescuer holding onto a crew member from the Ecuadorian fishing vessel Marujita as they were hoisted onto a cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A Coast Guard boat on patrol in the region rescued 16 people and 20 others climbed on nets that hung from the vessel's side.

One man held onto the net until he was was rescued by a Coast Guard swimmer, as a photo showed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 