©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

CCP declares Canadian diplomat ‘persona non grata’ and demands departure from China

The decision is a retaliatory move after Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei for alleged intimidation

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
China has declared a Canadian diplomat "persona non grata" and asked her to leave Shanghai.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) made the announcement as part of a reciprocal move after Canada made a similar decision towards a Chinese diplomat.

"On May 9, the Canadian government declared a diplomat of the Consulate-General of China in Toronto persona non grata," the CCP wrote in a Tuesday statement. "China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious démarches and strong protest to Canada."

Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was expelled from Canada on Monday after intelligence reports suspected him of intimidating the family of conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong. 

China Shanghai Canada

China said May 9 it was expelling Canada's consul in Shanghai, in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa announced it was sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chong has been an outspoken critic of Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Police in Canada

China said Canada had "sabotaged" relations between the two nations by expelling a Chinese diplomat Ottawa had accused of seeking to intimidate a lawmaker critical of Beijing. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

In retaliation for the expulsion, Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai Jennifer Lynn Lalonde has been asked to leave the country by May 13, according to the CCP.

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in reaction to Canada’s unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no later than May 13," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote. 

Canadian consul building

A man walks past the entrance of the building where Canada's consul general facilities are located in Shanghai on May 9, 2023. ( Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP)

"China reserves the right to further react," the statement added.

