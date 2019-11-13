Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spain
Published

Catalan protesters storm Spain highway, snarling traffic and burning barricades

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Hundreds of Catalan separatist protesters used tree limbs and metal guard rails to construct a series of barricades on a major highway in northeastern Spain on Wednesday, snarling traffic for hours.

The demonstrators – angered by the recent imprisonment of nine pro-independence politicians and activists as well as the recent national election in Spain – gathered at the AP-7 highway near the city of Girona on Tuesday night.

National police disperse pro-independence demonstrators blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019. Hundreds of car and truck drivers were stuck Wednesday in a large traffic jam in northeastern Spain caused by Catalan separatists blocking a major highway near the city of Girona. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

National police disperse pro-independence demonstrators blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019. Hundreds of car and truck drivers were stuck Wednesday in a large traffic jam in northeastern Spain caused by Catalan separatists blocking a major highway near the city of Girona. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Police in riot gear arrived at the scene several hours later while protesters initially retreated — but not before they set fire to some of the barricades.

SPANISH PROTESTERS DEMAND CHANGE AFTER MEN ACQUITTED OF RAPING UNCONSCIOUS TEEN

Hundreds of cars and trucks remained trapped in the traffic jam on Wednesday.

Catalan pro-independence demonstrators spend the night blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Catalan pro-independence demonstrators spend the night blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The regional civilian protection authority said emergency services distributed water, food and blankets to drivers and passengers who had been trapped during the night. It said at least 84 people were taken by bus to a nearby sports center to rest for a few hours.

The protests follow a major demonstration at a border crossing between Spain and France on Tuesday.

Catalan police officers disperse pro-independence demonstrators blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019. Hundreds of car and truck drivers were stuck Wednesday in a large traffic jam in northeastern Spain caused by Catalan separatists blocking a major highway near the city of Girona. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Catalan police officers disperse pro-independence demonstrators blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019. Hundreds of car and truck drivers were stuck Wednesday in a large traffic jam in northeastern Spain caused by Catalan separatists blocking a major highway near the city of Girona. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

SPAIN'S SOCIALISTS WIN NATIONAL ELECTION; RIGHT-WING VOX PARTY SURGES

Pro-Catalan independence protesters blocked the La Jonquera crossing for more than 24 hours, which resulted in minor scuffles with police.

French police detained 18 protesters and used pepper spray and batons to push back demonstrators. They then began towing away vehicles and debris before reopening the crossing hours later.

French police officers remove pro-Catalan independence demonstrators blocking a major highway border pass near La Jonquera between Spain and France, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Protesters following a call to action by a secretive pro-Catalan independence group have closed off both sides of the AP7 highway at the major transportation hub of La Jonquera between France and Spain. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

French police officers remove pro-Catalan independence demonstrators blocking a major highway border pass near La Jonquera between Spain and France, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Protesters following a call to action by a secretive pro-Catalan independence group have closed off both sides of the AP7 highway at the major transportation hub of La Jonquera between France and Spain. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two demonstrations are part of a planned three-day protest that started Monday. It was organized by a clandestine activist group called Tsunami Democratic, which has staged many protests, some violent, since a dozen Catalan separatist leaders were convicted last month for their role in a 2017 push to make Catalonia independent from Spain.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang