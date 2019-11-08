Cat credited with saving baby from falling down the stairs

A cat in Bogota, Colombia, is being credited with saving a little boy’s life after security footage uploaded to Facebook last Friday showed it leap in front of the one-year-old to keep him from falling down a staircase.

In the security footage, the boy, Samuel, can be seen crawling on the floor of a home toward the stairs. The cat, named Gatubela, quickly jumps on top of the boy then inserts itself between the baby and a steep fall of approximately 12 steps.

PHOTOS OF WOMAN KISSING STRANGERS IN FRONT OF EIFFEL TOWER, COLOSSEUM GO VIRAL

Gatubela stands guard by the stairs until Samuel crawls back toward the middle of the room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video was shared by DLore Álvarez‎ on the Fundación Gatos Bogotanos en Adopción's Facebook page. The organization advocates for cat rescue and adoption.