Inside look at a Colombia camp taking in Venezuela refugees

Fox News toured a UN refugee center housing hundreds fleeing the Venezuela crisis.

    In March, the UN Refugee Agency opened a 60-tent facility which it calls an “Integrated Assistance Centre,” in Maico, Colombia.
    Stephanie Bates/FOX News
    About 300 people currently live at a UN center in Maico, Colombia housing Venezuela refugees. Fox News toured the site this week to see the consequences of the Venezuelan crisis firsthand.
    Stephanie Bates/FOX News
    About 50 percent of the UN center housing Venezuela refugees in Colombia are children. The UN Refugee Agency calls the tent facility an “Integrated Assistance Centre."
    Stephanie Bates/FOX News
    UNHCR helps about 350 people at a time – providing basic services like food, water, temporary accommodation, and protection services.
    Stephanie Bates/FOX News
    Many of the residents of UNHCR's refugee center were going hungry in Venezuela and didn't feel safe in an unstable country. 
    Stephanie Bates/FOX News
    Venezuelan refugees arrive at the UN shelter by the dozens every day, fleeing a country in crisis. 
    Stephanie Bates/FOX News
