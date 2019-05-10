Inside look at a Colombia camp taking in Venezuela refugees
Fox News toured a UN refugee center housing hundreds fleeing the Venezuela crisis.
In March, the UN Refugee Agency opened a 60-tent facility which it calls an "Integrated Assistance Centre," in Maico, Colombia.
About 300 people currently live at a UN center in Maico, Colombia housing Venezuela refugees. Fox News toured the site this week to see the consequences of the Venezuelan crisis firsthand.
About 50 percent of the UN center housing Venezuela refugees in Colombia are children. The UN Refugee Agency calls the tent facility an "Integrated Assistance Centre."
UNHCR helps about 350 people at a time – providing basic services like food, water, temporary accommodation, and protection services.
Many of the residents of UNHCR's refugee center were going hungry in Venezuela and didn't feel safe in an unstable country.
Venezuelan refugees arrive at the UN shelter by the dozens every day, fleeing a country in crisis.
