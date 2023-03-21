Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Canadian student charged after allegedly stabbing 2 high school staff

2 staff at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, hospitalized

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 15-year-old student in Canada has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say the youth stabbed two employees inside a high school on Monday.

The student attempted to flee Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, after the stabbing occurred around 9:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police said in a statement. Responding officers arrested the teen within minutes.

Two employees were rushed to a hospital, where police said they were in serious but stable condition and continued to receive treatment.

The student was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. No further information about the suspect was released.

TEXAS STUDENT DIES AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; JUVENILE SUSPECT'S MOTIVE UNCLEAR

Three people were stabbed at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Canada, early Monday. A student was taken into custody.

Three people were stabbed at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Canada, early Monday. A student was taken into custody. (Google Street View, File)

No update on their conditions was immediately available.

The school was put on a "hold and secure" as police searched the building, and was closed for the remainder of the day, authorities said.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted at the time that "all students are safe." Students were reunited with parents after police cleared the school building.

Classes were canceled again Wednesday, school officials said, but the school would remain open for students seeking support following the stabbing.

VIRGINIA TEACHER SHOT BY 6-YEAR-OLD STUDENT IN CLASSROOM SAYS SHE'LL ‘NEVER FORGET THE LOOK ON HIS FACE’

The suspect faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, multiple weapon possession charges and one count of mischief.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the investigation is ongoing.