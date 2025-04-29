Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Canada

Canadian Conservative Poilievre to lose seat in parliament in stunning fall

Liberal Mark Carney vows the US will 'never' own Canada

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Canada's Carney says 'old relationship with the United States is over' Video

Canada's Carney says 'old relationship with the United States is over'

Canada's Mark Carney reacted to winning election as prime minister Monday. (Reuters)

Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is projected to lose the parliamentary seat he has held for more than 20 years in a stunning defeat to Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), a state-owned outlet, projected the loss on Tuesday morning following Monday’s federal election. However, Elections Canada’s decision to pause the counting of special ballots means it remains unclear whether the Liberals, led by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, will walk away with a minority or majority mandate.

Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Party of Canada's leader Pierre Poilievre looks on at his election night headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on April 29, 2025. (REUTERS/Amber Bracken)

TRUMP THREATS BOOSTED CANADA’S CARNEY, HURT CONSERVATIVES AS COUNTRY VOTES FOR NEW LEADER

Fanjoy, who is projected to take Poilievre’s seat in Parliament, worked in business and marketing and lives in a carbon-neutral house in Manotick, a suburb of Ottawa, according to CBC.

"We have to look out for ourselves, and we have to take care of each other. Let’s get to work," Fanjoy wrote in a post on X.

In his victory speech, Carney appeared to criticize the U.S. for President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which he called a "betrayal."

"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," Carney said in his victory speech. "America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures as a man's phone rings on stage while Carney speaks at the Liberal Party election night headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on April 29, 2025.  (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

TRUMP TAKES CENTER STAGE IN CANADA’S PRIME MINISTER ELECTION DEBATE

Poilievre’s loss comes after a major turn in the polls. At one point, it appeared likely that he would succeed former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The conservative leader seems to have failed in his effort to make the election a referendum on the controversial former prime minister, whose popularity declined toward the end of his time in office.

Canadians vote in 2025

People prepare to vote at a polling station in Ottawa, Canada, on April 28, 2025.  (Min Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late 2024, just before Trudeau’s resignation, Poilievre was up 25 points over the unpopular then-prime minister, according to Politico. However, Trump’s tariffs and comments about making Canada the 51st state took over the Great White North’s election cycle, likely fueling Carney and the Liberals’ victory. 

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.