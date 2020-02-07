Canadian tourist, 42, dies in Dominican Republic after falling down stairs at all-inclusive resort: report

A Canadian man vacationing with his wife in the Dominican Republic died Wednesday morning after sustaining a head injury during a fall at an all-inclusive resort just outside of Puerto Plata, reports say.

Mark Winchester, 42, had arrived at the Iberostar resort in Costa Dorada on Monday night for a weeklong stay with his wife and another couple. Not long after, he was found at the bottom of a flight of stairs, his brother Donnie told Global News.

Winchester appeared to have sustained an injury to the back of his head and was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for several hours before being pronounced dead.

Winchester’s brother told the Canadian broadcast network that he was informed by staff security that he fell down the stairs.

“I don’t know if he tripped up the second flight of stairs on the last stair or if he fell off the top from the third flight, or if he fell backwards,” said Donnie. “I don’t know.”

Police in the Dominican Republic released a statement to Global News in which they said Winchester was “in a state of inebriation” at the time of his death.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the national police force,” the statement read.

Winchester lived in Truro, Nova Scotia, where he owned his own conveyor belt business. He is survived by his wife, son and three stepchildren.

The death comes months after the Dominican Republic saw a rash of deaths of American tourists in resorts on the island. The deaths of at least nine Americans were ruled to be of natural causes.