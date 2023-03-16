Canada to remove mandatory COVID testing requirements for travelers from China

Canada will remove mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for air travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macao from March 17, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday.

Canada, like several other countries, had imposed temporary testing measures for travelers from the region in January, and data since then indicates that the COVID situation has improved, the health ministry said in a statement.