Canada to remove mandatory COVID testing requirements for travelers from China

Public Health Agency of Canada indicates the COVID situation has improved

Canada will remove mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements for air travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macao from March 17, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday.

Test tube labelled "COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken on Jan. 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Canada, like several other countries, had imposed temporary testing measures for travelers from the region in January, and data since then indicates that the COVID situation has improved, the health ministry said in a statement.