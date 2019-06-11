Dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at Canada landfill, officials say

A dog and her nine puppies were found sealed inside a box at a landfill in Canada after apparently being abandoned by their owner and left to die, animal welfare officials said.

The mother dog, named "Casey," and her babies — five males and four females — were found on June 5 outside the Puntzi Lake Landfill in Britsh Columbia, the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

Casey, believed to be a border collie-husky mix, is approximately 1 year old, and her puppies about 2 weeks old. Officials described her as "a bit thin and focusing on caring for her babies," and "a timid but sweet dog."

“There is no excuse for simply walking away from a pet and leaving them to die,” Lorie Chortyk, of the SPCA, said in a news release. “Abandoning animals is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted for their crime.”

The animals will be available for adoption after they turn eight weeks old. The SPCA is seeking "donations of puppy pads, teething toys, sheets and small collars to help care for this little family."

Anyone with information on Casey and her pups is urged to contact the SPCA's hotline at 1-855-622-7722.