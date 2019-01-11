Canada bus crash leaves 3 dead, 23 injured, officials say

Three people were killed and 23 others injured after a double-decker bus in Canada crashed into a bus platform, officials said Friday.

Several 911 calls concerning “a collision involving an OC Transpo bus” poured in around 3:50 p.m. local time, a news release from the Ottawa Police said.

Authorities responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle “had run into the bus platform at Westboro station,” which resulted in numerous injuries on the bus and platform, according to police.

“The upper deck on the bus was compromised and several people were trapped on the upper level for a period of time,” the news release said. “Most of the most serious injuries occurred on the upper right side of the bus.”

An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the crash, police said, adding that the bus driver was detained “and will be interviewed.”

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson offered his sympathy on Twitter saying, “Our hearts and condolences go out to all those injured, those who lost their lives as well as to their families.”

OC Transpo also tweeted about the crash, saying they were “keeping all those affected by the tragedy at Westboro Station today in our thoughts and prayers.”

