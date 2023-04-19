Caffeine bear guzzles nearly 70 cans of soda, stops short when he tried one particular kind

A Canadian woman found a startling pest problem in the middle of the night when she awoke to find a bear had broken into her car and started guzzling dozens of cans of soda.

"You could hear him slurping it the whole time, and he didn’t break them open with his claws, as you would think he would," Sharon Rosel said. She woke up when her dog started barking at 3 a.m. and found the bear had smashed her car’s window open.

Rosel owns the Grill-It food truck and had a range of sodas, including Orange Crush, root beer and diet soda stored in her car – the last of which seemed of no interest to the bear, as it trundled off after drinking 69 cans and refusing to drink the diet variants, CBC reported.

Rosel tried to stop the bear sooner, throwing cold water on it from her balcony and eventually trying to reason with it. She lives in a remote area and claimed that she regularly deals with bears, but had never "seen them go after pop."

3 MEN ARRESTED IN SOUTH AFRICA FOR STEALING 8-FOOT LONG CROCODILE

"I tried psyching him out by telling him I was a bear hunter," Rosel said. "That do anything either, so I had to stand by and just watch him devour my car."

She watched for an hour and a half while the bear worked its way through the cans of soda.

SEAWORLD EUTHANIZES SICK SEA LION FOUND ON SAN DIEGO HIGHWAY, SEVERAL MILES FROM SHORE

"He was in pretty good shape, but he was hungry and that was my mistake. I never thought it could smell pop through a can," Rosel told Coast Reporter.

By the time the bear left, it had destroyed the car’s soft-top and ripped out the window cranks. Orange Crush stained the white leather seats and soda had soaked into every part of the car, from the carpets to the gear shift.

YOUNG MOOSE RAIDS MOVIE THEATER TRASH FOR POPCORN AND A HAPPY MEAL: WATCH

To make matters worse, the bear returned the following night, but Rosel’s dog was able to scare the bear off the second time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t want to do anything that compromises the bears. I know they’ll move on if they don’t find a food source," Rosel said.

Rosel filed for insurance to cover the damage to her car, but she has yet to find out if they will do so.