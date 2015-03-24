Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 12, 2015

C. African Republic president says country places great hope on UN force restoring security

By | Associated Press
Interim President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba-Panza, arrives to address the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Interim President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba-Panza, arrives to address the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (The Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS – The president of the transitional government in conflict-torn Central African Republic says the country has great hopes the new U.N. peacekeeping mission will help restorie security and promote development.

Catherine Samba-Panza told the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday that the success of the U.N. force will hinge on the involvement of the country's security and defense forces at its side.

Months of fighting between a mostly Muslim rebel coalition and a Christian militia have left at least 5,000 people dead in one of Africa's least developed countries. The country's forces have been ineffective in halting the violence.

Samba-Panza said that after a July 23 cease-fire agreement it is time to bring all parties together to consider "a new republic and pact to recast the Central African state."