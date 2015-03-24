C. African Republic president says country places great hope on UN force restoring security

The president of the transitional government in conflict-torn Central African Republic says the country has great hopes the new U.N. peacekeeping mission will help restorie security and promote development.

Catherine Samba-Panza told the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday that the success of the U.N. force will hinge on the involvement of the country's security and defense forces at its side.

Months of fighting between a mostly Muslim rebel coalition and a Christian militia have left at least 5,000 people dead in one of Africa's least developed countries. The country's forces have been ineffective in halting the violence.

Samba-Panza said that after a July 23 cease-fire agreement it is time to bring all parties together to consider "a new republic and pact to recast the Central African state."