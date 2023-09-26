Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain

Bull gores, kills man at festival in Spain

Spanish man, 61, reportedly suffered wounds to lung, kidney

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Spanish man has died from his injuries after a bull gored him in the street during a festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

The 61-year-old man died at a hospital after a bull called "Cocinero" gored him during a running festival in the town of Pobla de Farnals in Valencia region on Saturday, officials there said.

The man suffered four wounds from the bull’s horns, one of them to his lung and liver, Spanish newspaper Levante-EMV reported.

Video posted to social media shows the bull being released into a crowded street and charging at two men standing near a gate.

TRUDEAU TORCHED AS ‘EMBARRASSMENT,’ CANADA'S HOUSE SPEAKER FACES GROWING CALLS TO RESIGN FOR HONORING NAZI

bull running down street

A bull, like the one pictured above, gored a man at a Spanish festival on Saturday. The man later died of his injuries. (Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Bystanders on the other side of the fence can be seen trying to pull the men through the gate and away from the bull.

The other man was gored in the leg and listed in stable condition at a hospital, officials said.

2 POWERFUL EXPOLOSIONS RIP THROUGH SWEDEN, INJURING AT LEAST 3

The tradition of running ahead of bulls in the streets of Spain is practiced in more than 1,820 Spanish municipalities every year, Reuters reported, citing a survey by animal rights groups AnimaNaturalis and CAS International.

bull running in street

Bull running is a long held tradition in Spain, and is reportedly practiced in more than 1,800 municipalities each year. (Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images, File)

While the events are popular among citizens, activists argue they are both cruel and dangerous.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nine deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries were reported during the thousands of celebrations held in the Valencia region last year, according to the newspaper.