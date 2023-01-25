Expand / Collapse search
Bulgaria to cull 25,000 quails after detecting highly infectious bird flu strain

Bird flu outbreak was detected at a farm where there was a high mortality among the birds

Bulgaria will begin culling about 25,000 quails and destroy quail eggs on an industrial farm near the capital Sofia after detecting a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the food safety authorities said on Wednesday.

The outbreak at the farm in the town of Etropole, some 49.71 miles east of Sofia was detected after reports for high mortality among the birds, the food safety agency said in a statement.

Bulgaria will have to destroy quail eggs and cull tens of thousands of quails to contain a highly infectious strain of bird flu.

The risk to humans from the disease is considered to be low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have resulted in extensive slaughtering programmes to contain the spread.