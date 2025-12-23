Bukele challenges Hillary Clinton to take El Salvador's entire prison population after criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele responded to allegations by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about the conditions at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), the country's maximum-security prison that has received migrants deported from the United States.

Bukele was responding to a post on X by Clinton that was accompanied by an 11-minute video of the PBS Frontline documentary titled: "Surviving CECOT."

"Curious to learn more about CECOT?" she wrote. "Hear Juan, Andry, and Wilmer share firsthand how the Trump administration branded them as gang members without evidence and deported them to the brutal El Salvadoran prison."

The short documentary tells the story of three Venezuelan men — Juan José Ramos Ramos, Andry Blanco Bonilla and Wilmer Vega Sandia — who were deported by the Trump administration to CECOT, a description of the short film states.

All three men were branded by the U.S. government as Tren de Aragua gang members, which they deny.

In response, Bukele said his country was ready to cooperate if Clinton thinks people have been tortured in the notorious prison that houses many of the country's gang members and migrants deported from the U.S.

"We are willing to release our entire prison population (including all gang leaders and all those described as "political prisoners") to any country willing to receive them," he wrote. "The only condition is straightforward: it must be everyone."

"This would also greatly assist journalists and your favorite NGOs, who would then have thousands of former inmates available for interviews, making it far easier to find additional voices critical of the Salvadoran government (or willing to confirm whatever conclusions are already expected)," added Bukele. "Surely, if these testimonies reflect a systemic reality, a much larger pool of sources should only reinforce the claim, and many governments should be eager to offer protection."

Until then, he continued, El Salvador will continue prioritizing the human rights of the millions of Salvadorans who today live free from gang rule," Bukele said.

Bukele solidified his relationship with President Donald Trump by offering to house certain migrants deported from the U.S. at CECOT. The U.S. has deported Venezuelan migrants deemed to be gang members to El Salvador after their home country refused to take them back.

