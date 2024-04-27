Expand / Collapse search
Caribbean

British tourist has hand, thigh severed after being mauled by bull shark in Caribbean: 'Lucky to be alive'

The 64-year-old tourist sustained injuries to his hand, thigh and stomach

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
A 64-year-old British tourist has lost his arm and leg after being mauled by a bull shark on the southeastern Caribbean island of Tobago.

According to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Peter Smith was in waist-deep water when the attack happened near the Starfish Resort in Courland Bay, a popular tourist destination in Tobago.

Augustine said the bull shark was approximately 8 to 10 feet long, and 2 feet wide.

"He’s lucky to be alive," fellow tourist Stephanie Wright told The Mirror. "I saw a dorsal fin come out of the water and thought, ‘’Oh my God, it’s a shark.’’

A BRITISH TOURIST IS IN A HOSPITAL AFTER A SHARK ATTACK; TOBAGO CLOSES SEVERAL BEACHES

A female bull shark

64-year-old Peter Smith was attacked by a suspected bull shark while swimming on the Caribbean island of Tobago. (Luis Javier Sandoval/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

World-Data-Locator-Map,-Trinidad-and-Tobago

A shark attack on a British tourist in the southeastern Caribbean prompted the government of Trinidad and Tobago to close seven beaches and a marine park. (Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Augustine said that the attack happened just 30 feet from the shore on Friday, April 26, at 9:15 a.m. 

Officials said that the tourist was hospitalized in an intensive care unit following the attack.

Shark bite

Peter Smith was hospitalized in an intensive care unit following the attack, officials said. (Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine)

He said the victim’s left hand had been severed from the elbow down, his left thigh was also severed, and he also received lacerations to his stomach.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO FACING 'NATIONAL EMERGENCY' AFTER MAJOR COASTAL OIL SPILL

Photos from the Chief Secretary's office showed graphic images of Smith's severe shark bites along his body.

Shark bite, blurred

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said that an 8- to 10-foot bull shark attacked Peter Smith. (Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine)

The Chief Secretary said that he had spoken to the British High Commissioner and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the agencies were closely monitoring the area.

"Currently, we are doing drone reconnaissance/surveillance, Coast Guard surveillance, and the Department of Fisheries is combing the area to ensure safety," Augustine said. 

Shark attacks are rare. Last year, there were 69 unprovoked attacks and 22 provoked bites worldwide, along with 14 fatalities, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

