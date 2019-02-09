British school cancels musical about Darwin following complaints from parents

A British school scrapped the performance of a musical about scientist Charles Darwin following complaints from parents over the play’s lyrics and its representation of Christian views.

Students from the Hartford Manor Primary School in Cheshire were slated to perform the musical “Darwin Rocks!” next month but it was scrapped following complaints. Six parents expressed concerns over lyrics “that refer to bump and grind” – which could be seen as sexually suggestive, the BBC reported.

Simon Kidwell, the head teacher of the school, told the BBC a few parents also believed a bishop in the play was “mocked” in a scene.

“There were concerns about caricature,” Kidwell said.

He added that some parents felt the play’s “representation of Christian views on science wasn’t accurate,” the BBC reported.

The school teaches evolution and no parent has pulled their child from the lessons, said Kidwell.

The play is said to be a “feel-good show for everyone whilst helping to enthuse young people about an important national curriculum subject,” according to its website.

Mike Smith, the managing director of Musicline, a business that aims to “bring you the very best school musical productions” told the BBC that the play has been performed at other schools, but not everyone can be satisfied.

"You can't please all the people all the time, but having been in the school musical business for over 25 years, we can't ever recall having courted controversy before," he said.

The school board was not involved in the decision to scrap the performance.