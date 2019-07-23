British lawmaker called 'selfish, degenerate prick' on his own Twitter account by quitting staffer

A member of the U.K. Parliament suffered a major embarrassment Tuesday when his communications staffer quit in a very public and very dramatic way: On the lawmaker's own Twitter account.

“You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself,” Gareth Arnold tweeted from the account of Jared O’Mara, who represents the Sheffield Hallam constituency in Yorkshire.

Arnold went on to call his former boss a “selfish, degenerate prick ” and “morally bankrupt," and urged him "have the decency" to vacate the seat, which would trigger a by-election.

"Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you," Arnold's rant concluded. "You have wasted opportunities which people dare not to even dream of."

O'Mara, 37, had no immediate comment on the situation and the tweets were still posted on his account hours later. As of Tuesday night, Arnold's Twitter biography began: "used to work for an MP (for my sins)."

O’Mara was initially elected to the House of Commons as a Labour candidate in 2017, unseating Nick Clegg, a former deputy prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democrat party. O'Mara was suspended from the Labour party in October 2017 after misogynistic, homophobic and xenophobic comments he had posted online years before seeking office became public.

O'Mara was reinstated to the Labour party in July of 2018, but resigned to become an independent MP days later, claiming in a letter to his constituents that he had "not been listened to or been given a fair investigation." In the letter, O'Mara said he suffered from "clinical depression, cerebral palsy and anxiety" and added: "I believe I am the first autistic MP in our history."

In recent months, O'Mara had been criticized for missing a number of key votes on the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union. In April, the Yorkshire Post newspaper reported that O'Mara had closed his constituency office for a month after all of his staffers had quit or been fired.

Late Tuesday, Arnold told the BBC that he had posted the Twitter messages to draw attention to "a situation where there's people in Sheffield Hallam who are not being represented, there are people who are waiting on their immigration status, there are people who are not getting houses, there are people having their benefits stopped and all these things stopped just because he's [O'Mara is] not prepared to do his job properly. Yes, it was a ridiculous statement but it's the one thing I think might motivate change."

O'Mara has said he will stand in the next general election, which by U.K. law must happen no later than May 5, 2022.