British foreign secretary meets Tunisian leader after third major attack claimed by IS

Britain's foreign secretary has met with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, promising his nation's support after the third deadly attack this year in Tunisia claimed by the Islamic State group.

Philip Hammond said Britain, which is already helping to boost Tunisia's security, also wants to support the country's economic reforms.

He said that is essential as the North African country "grows its new democracy and shows the world it is possible ... for people to live harmoniously together."

A dozen presidential guards were killed in an attack Tuesday on a bus they were in. Britain has paid a heavy price in earlier attacks, with 30 British among the 38 killed in June at a tourist resort near Sousse. A Briton was among 22 killed in March at the Bardo Museum.