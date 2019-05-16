Brazil's president says investigators aim at son to hit him

Brazil's president accuses prosecutors of targeting his son in a corruption probe as a way to attack him and his far-right administration.

President Jair Bolsonaro told journalists Thursday during a visit to Texas that prosecutors will not find damaging information against him. He also accused the media of plotting his demise.

Several Brazilian outlets say Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors believe Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro bought and sold real estate to launder millions of dollars. Flavio Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing. The Associated Press could not confirm the accusations independently.

Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidency last year with an anti-corruption and pro-gun message.

Several top Brazilian politicians and business executives have been engulfed by the "Car Wash" corruption probe since 2014. Bolsonaro was one of the few presidential candidates cleared by investigators.