©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brazil

Brazilian President Lula in ICU after surgery to drain head hemorrhage, hospital says

Lula's surgery follows fall at home in October that left visible cut on back of head

Associated Press
Published
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is recovering in an intensive-care unit after undergoing surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage, the Sirio-Libanes hospital said in a statement in the early hours of Tuesday.

The procedure was performed after the 79-year-old leftist leader felt headaches doctors believed resulted from a fall at home in October.

BRAZIL'S FIRST LADY AIMS EXPLICIT JOKE AT KEY TARGET OF HUSBAND'S ADMINISTRATION: 'F--- YOU, ELON MUSK'

The hospital said Lula, who traveled from the capital Brasilia to be treated 620 miles south in Sao Paulo, is "well, under monitoring in an ICU bed" after the bleeding was drained.

The back of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's head shows stitches.

The back of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's head shows stitches resulting from a fall, during an event at Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Oct. 25, 2024. Lula recently underwent surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage, the Sirio-Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil’s presidency has yet to issue any comment.

Lula canceled a trip to Russia for a BRICS summit after the accident, his office said at the time. It left him with a cut visible on the back of his head, slightly above his neck.

Sirio-Libanes said a press conference will be held at 9 a.m. local time to discuss the surgery.