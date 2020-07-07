Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told reporters on Tuesday.

The embattled right-leaning leader revealed Monday night he had undergone testing for COVID-19 after developing symptoms, including a high fever.

"I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro, donning a mask after repeatedly forgoing one in the past, said at a news conference.

Bolsonaro attended a Fourth of July party at the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, hosted by U.S. Ambassador Todd Chapman last week.

Chapman, who was photographed with Bolsonaro-- both maskless-- says he does not have any symptoms but will get tested, according to reports by the Washington Post.

Bolsonaro has attempted to downplay the virus since the country saw an uptick in cases beginning in March and has cycled through three health directors due to constant disagreements about the handling on the virus, which has killed more than 65,000 Brazilians to date.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.