Brazil
Brazil’s Bolsonaro undergoes lung test after reported coronavirus symptoms

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president who has been widely criticized over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in his country said his lungs were clean after reports that he showed symptoms of COVID-19, Reuters reported.

“I came from the hospital,” he told Foco do Brazil, which was described by Reuters as a pro-government Youtube channel. “I came from the hospital. I underwent a lung scan. The lung’s clean.”

He did not confirm reports that he was suffering from a fever.

Brazil’s Supreme Court published documents in May showing that Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with President Trump in Florida. He hasn’t said whether he took any additional tests for the disease since.

More than 65,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Reuters  reported that Bolsonaro said in a statement that he is home and in “good health.”

The Associated Press contribute to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.