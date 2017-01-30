Brazilian businessman Eike Batista to turn himself in

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, former billionaire Eike Batista, a Brazilian tycoon once named No. 7 on Forbes' list of the world's richest people, attends a hearing at a federal criminal court in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Federal police on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, issued an arrest warrant for Batista for allegedly paying bribes to former Rio state Gov. Sergio Cabral to gain advantage in government contracts. Cabral is facing several corruption charges and was jailed in 2016. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) (The Associated Press)
RIO DE JANEIRO – A Brazilian businessman who was once one of the world's richest people says he will turn himself in to face corruption charges.
Speaking from John F. Kennedy airport in New York late Sunday, Eike Batista told Brazilian television program Fantastico that he was returning to Rio de Janeiro. His American Airlines flight was set to arrive in Rio late Monday morning.
On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant and went to the businessman's home in Rio. However, he was not there.
Batista is wanted for allegedly paying bribes to former Rio de Janeiro state Gov. Sergio Cabral, apparently to gain advantage in landing government contracts. In the interview, Batista declined to comment on the charges. He says he is returning, in his words, "to help clean things up."