Brazil Election: Bolsonaro addresses nation, pledges fidelity to constitution, calls for end of roadblocks

BRASILIA, Brazil - In a somewhat anti-climactic conclusion to the uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro addressed the media in front of the presidential residence, pledging fidelity to the Constitution, and implicitly criticizing the bias in the country's Supreme Court: "I have always been labeled anti-democratic, but unlike my accusers, I have always adhered to the Constitution. I have never spoken of controlling or censoring the media or social networks. As president of the Republic I will continue to adhere to our Constitution."

While affirming his support for peaceful protest, he warned his supporters against rash actions: "our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion or destruction of private property, and restriction of the right to come and go." This was an implicit call to his fervent trucker supporters to disband their roadblocks, which have led to transit disruptions across the country. Bolsonaro further announced that Minister Ciro Nogueira will be charged with heading up the transition team to work with the next administration. Lula da Silva will assume office in January of 2023.

Following an excruciatingly close presidential election on Sunday, which saw leftist former President Lula da Silva win, with 50.9% to incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, a tense nation waited as Bolsonaro disappeared from public view. A small crowd of Bolsonaro supporters gathered outside the Palacio da Alvorada in Brasilia, the Brazilian equivalent of the White House, hoping to hear the former army captain speak. It was not to be. Michelle Bolsonaro, the first lady, tweeted out a Psalm, but Bolsonaro himself, has yet to make any public pronouncements.

Angry Bolsonaro supporters railed against the Supreme Court and an establishment that they believe conspired to return Lula to power.

The most visible signs of protest involved a series of protests blocking key highways around the country, mainly in Sao Paulo, Goias and Mato Grosso states. Truckers, a longtime key constituency of the Bolsonaro movement, were often spearheading the efforts. The protests caused delays and cancelations at the nation’s largest airport, Guarulhos, in the northeastern suburbs of Sao Paulo.

By Monday night, there were an estimated 300 roadblocks in 20 of Brazil’s 26 states, with more continuing Tuesday, prompting a Supreme Court order to clear the roadways and threatening the perpetrators with massive fines for obstructing transport and infrastructure.

Sao Paulo Federal Deputy Kim Kataguiri, a Bolsonaro supporter turned critic, lambasted the protesters in a Twitter post last night.

"Until yesterday, closing the road was a MST terrorist thing. Now it has become a Bolsonarist patriot thing. All this with the eloquent silence of Jair Bolsonaro. No one has been fooled into believing that all this delay to speak is not premeditated."

The MST, or Landless Workers’ Movement, is a radical Marxist group that is a key element of Brazil’s political left-wing, and has long been known for boisterous protests and invasions of land and private property.

Bolsonaro was not expected to receive a loss with good grace or humor, but political analysts, nonetheless, are speculating as to what Bolsonaro’s strategy is with nearly 48 hours having elapsed since final election results were known.

However, few believe a rupture of the democratic order, or a military coup, is likely. Jair Bolsonaro is likely to acknowledge election results, share a list of grievances and complain of interference on the part of the nation’s Supreme Court, a frequent Bolsonaro adversary.

Despite Sunday’s loss, the Bolsonaro movement is not going anywhere and is likely to remain a powerful political force. Bolsonaro ran a spirited campaign and won the southern half of the country nearly in its entirety; however, he was unable to overcome the strength of Lula’s organizational operation in the Workers Party stronghold of the Northeast region.

Bolsonaro-aligned administrations also control the three largest states in the country.

Former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, in comments to Fox News Digital, argued, "Bolsonaro relied on professional politicians to run his campaign, and they failed, either for incompetence or bad faith. Bolsonaro's campaign was basically run on ‘not being Lula’, but he didn't bring any concrete proposals to the table."

Araujo views these politicians as promoting a strategy detrimental to the charismatic essence of Bolsonaro.

"Before the first round election…he began to draw more heavily on conservative principles. Thus he was able to ignite his base and got close to victory, but it was too little too late."

