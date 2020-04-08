Boris Johnson spends second night in ICU for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care in a London hospital as he continues to battle coronavirus.

Downing Street said Wednesday the UK Prime Minister was being kept in St Thomas’ Hospital “for close monitoring.”

Johnson, who initially tested positive for coronavirus on March 27, was initially admitted to hospital on Sunday after a doctor implored him to seek further treatment following a Zoom call, according to the Daily Mail. He was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit, and has received oxygen but not been put on a ventilator.

Edward Argar, the health minister, added that Johnson was “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits.”

On Tuesday evening, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, who is deputizing for Johnson, described his boss as a “fighter.”

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the prime minister at this time, with Carrie, and with his whole family,” Raab said.

"And I'm confident he'll pull through, because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter. And he'll be back at the helm, leading us through this crisis in short order."

Meanwhile, Argar indicated that a three-week review into whether the coronavirus lockdown in Britain could be eased would not go ahead next Monday.

“We have to be over that peak before we can think about making changes,” he told BBC News. “It’s too early to say when we will reach that peak.”

His sentiments were echoed by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who also told the BBC: “I think we are nowhere near lifting the lockdown.

“We think the peak, which is the worst part of the virus, is still probably a week and a half away.”

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 55,000 coronavirus cases and 6,159 deaths, according to the Department of Health.