Boris Johnson and fiancee announce birth of son

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, and his fiancee have announced the birth of a son.

The news comes just weeks after Johnson, 55, was released from hospital after spending multiple nights in intensive care for coronavirus. He only returned to work on Monday to spearhead Britain's efforts against the virus.

Symonds, 32, also said she was sick for a week with coronavirus symptoms.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, who filled in for Johnson during his absence, will take the place of Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions later Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister and his partner Carrie Symonds said both mother and baby are "doing very well."

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," the spokeswoman said added.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he is divorced, and has fathered at least one other child outside his marriages,

The wives of two of the last four British prime ministers, David Cameron and Tony Blair, had babies while their husbands were in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this article