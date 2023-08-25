Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

Boeing set to resume 737 MAX jet deliveries to China after 4-year pause

China was the inaugural nation to ground Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft in aftermath of fatal accidents

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boeing Co is preparing to restart deliveries of its 737 MAX jets to China after a four-year halt, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The initial handovers are expected to take place within weeks, according to the report.

US APPROVES $12B ARMS PACKAGE FOR POLAND INCLUDING APACHE HELICOPTERS
 

Boeing Co

A Boeing 737 MAX-10 performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, on June 20, 2023.  (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For (737 MAX) deliveries, we will be ready to deliver for our customers when that time comes," Boeing said in a statement.

China was the first country to ground Boeing's 737 MAX following fatal accidents, though about 90% of the jets resumed commercial operation in the country in June.